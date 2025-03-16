Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). 3,290,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Trading Up 13.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.