Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – March 13th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of fertilizer products—both raw materials and finished formulations—that are held in inventory by companies or governments. These reserves are maintained to ensure a steady supply for agricultural needs, help stabilize market prices, and mitigate the impact of supply disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,621. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,681,769. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $228.68. 514,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,713. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 2,854,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,310. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 7,637,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,810,497. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

