Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Down 39.3% in February

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 233,896 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDIG traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company has a market cap of $142.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

