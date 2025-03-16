Financial Analysis: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Geely Automobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.40 $15.43 billion C$2.76 5.92 Geely Automobile $25.33 billion 0.91 $750.08 million N/A N/A

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercedes-Benz Group and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.