Financial Comparison: Subsea 7 (SUBCY) vs. The Competition

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Subsea 7 to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 Subsea 7 Competitors 462 1315 2443 98 2.50

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Subsea 7’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Subsea 7 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Subsea 7 pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 56.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% Subsea 7 Competitors -2.61% -111.35% -1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion $15.40 million 22.55 Subsea 7 Competitors $3.26 billion $266.09 million 9.51

Subsea 7 has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Subsea 7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7’s peers have a beta of 2.13, indicating that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 peers beat Subsea 7 on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

