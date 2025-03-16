First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 324,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 362,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
