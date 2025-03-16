First National Advisers LLC Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Advisers LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,127,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 301,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

