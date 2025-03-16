First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

