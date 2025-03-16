First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $83.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

