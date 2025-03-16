First National Trust Co Sells 206 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.