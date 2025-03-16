First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.52 and last traded at $131.98. Approximately 511,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,689,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.81.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.33. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This trade represents a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

