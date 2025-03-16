First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $97,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.