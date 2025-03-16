Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $34.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NYSE FVRR opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.67 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Fiverr International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

