Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 208,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

