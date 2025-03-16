Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 839,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of FGETF stock remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
