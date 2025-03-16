Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 839,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,988.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGETF stock remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

