Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 86.2% in February

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 13th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98,273,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 982,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 982,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 436,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,601. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

