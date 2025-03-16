Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.85) in a research note published on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 320 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Forterra
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.
Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.
