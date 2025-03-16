Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 819.3 days.

Forvia Trading Down 6.7 %

Forvia stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718. Forvia has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

