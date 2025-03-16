Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FEDU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

