Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FURY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 127,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.