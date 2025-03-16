Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Target by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 133,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

