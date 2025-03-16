Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

