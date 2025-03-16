GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,687. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

