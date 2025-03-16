Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.09 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.45). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.47), with a volume of 133,212 shares trading hands.

Gaming Realms Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

