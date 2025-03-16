GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the February 13th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GAN Trading Down 0.6 %

GAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 97,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,074. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. GAN has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

About GAN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GAN by 475.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 764,752 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.