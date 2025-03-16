Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $16,754,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $9,832,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 880.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

THRM opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

