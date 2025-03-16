Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $478.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $466.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

