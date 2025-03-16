Glenview Trust co Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

