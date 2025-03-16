Glenview Trust co Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

