GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 21,832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

