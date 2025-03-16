Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

GOVB stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

