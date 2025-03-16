GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 87,740 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSLR opened at $14.55 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

