Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,018. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

