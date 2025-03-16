Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

