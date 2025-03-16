Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

