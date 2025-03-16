Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 33,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $488.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.07. The company has a market cap of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

