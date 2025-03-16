GWN Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVE opened at $188.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

