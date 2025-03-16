GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $276.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

