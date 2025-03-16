Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

Hallador Energy stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

