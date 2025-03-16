Halma’s (HLMA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLMA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,450 ($31.69) to GBX 2,700 ($34.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halma to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($33.47).
In other news, insider Carole Cran bought 8,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,659 ($34.39) per share, with a total value of £212,720 ($275,151.99). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:
– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.
– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.
– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.
Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.
