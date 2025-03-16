Harbour Investments Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

