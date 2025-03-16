Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.