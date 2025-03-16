Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.59 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 164.93 ($2.13). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 32,829 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.42. The company has a market cap of £541.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

