HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

AMT opened at $211.02 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.