Head-To-Head Review: Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Ming Shing Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.31 $62.47 million $1.06 9.95 Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 2.53 N/A N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 3.18% 5.68% 1.38% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ameresco and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ameresco and Ming Shing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 1 2 6 1 2.70 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ameresco currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 161.80%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Ameresco beats Ming Shing Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Ming Shing Group

(Get Free Report)

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.