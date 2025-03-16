Healthy Choice Wellness Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC)

Healthy Choice Wellness’ (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. Healthy Choice Wellness had issued 400,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Healthy Choice Wellness’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthy Choice Wellness in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).
