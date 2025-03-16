Healthy Choice Wellness Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC)

Healthy Choice Wellness’ (NYSEAMERICAN:HCWC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. Healthy Choice Wellness had issued 400,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Healthy Choice Wellness’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthy Choice Wellness in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Healthy Choice Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HCWC

Healthy Choice Wellness Stock Performance

Healthy Choice Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Healthy Choice Wellness stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Healthy Choice Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

(Get Free Report)

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: . Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthy Choice Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthy Choice Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.