Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.26) target price on the stock.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.08. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.10 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.73).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

