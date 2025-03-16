HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLKHF remained flat at $92.56 during trading hours on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
