HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

