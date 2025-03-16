HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.69 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,255 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.